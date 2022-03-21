2023: Buhari-Osinbajo support group endorses Tinubu for president

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group ‘No Alternative to Buhari-0sinbajo 2019’ has endorsed the former governor of Lagos state, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president.

Tinubu, one of the chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had officially declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Vincent G Uba, in a statement issued in Abuja, Monday, said his members worked assiduously for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the 2019 general elections.

He stated that he was happy that the group lent support to the duo and thanked God for blessing Nigeria with the two great personalities.

Uba changed the name of his group from ‘No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019’ to ‘No Alternative to Tinubu 2023’.

He claimed that Tinubu is religious tolerant and a man who was well- positioned to rule Nigeria because of his credentials.

“President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo not only prudently managed the scarce resources of our country but also put in place infrastructures that are second to none, in comparison with the previous administrations.

“Rather than complain and blame President Buhari for the current harsh economic situations, we should applaud him and thank God for giving him to us at these trying times.

“Now that President Buhari’s administration is coming to an end, there is the compelling need to look for and pray for someone that will not only carry on with the good legacies but also begin to build and improve on them.”