2023: Buhari reveals how his successor will emerge as SERAP tells Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others to declare assets 

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he remains committed and determined to ensure his successor emerges through a peaceful and transparent process.

The president said this Sunday in a nationwide broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day anniversary in honour of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

He said in the last seven years, the present administration has made significant investments to reform the country’s electoral laws, systems and processes to safeguard electorate’s votes, stressing that the right of Nigerians to choose their government would be respected.

“Fellow Nigerians, this is my last Democracy Day speech as your President. By June 12, 2023, exactly one year from today, you will already have a new President. I remain committed and determined to ensure that the new President is elected through a peaceful and transparent process.

“As we move into the general election campaign season, we must sustain this mature attitude to campaigning and ultimately, voting. We must never see it as a “do or die” affair. We must all remember democracy is about the will of the majority. There must be winners and losers.

“I will therefore take this opportunity on this very special day to ask all candidates to continue running issue focused campaigns and to treat opponents with dignity. As leaders, you must all showcase high character and never forget that the world is watching us and Africa looks up to Nigeria to provide example in governance. The tone you set at the top will surely be replicated in your followers.

“For the voters, I am pleased to inform you that in the last 7 years, our government across all tiers, has made significant investments to reform and enhance our electoral laws, systems, and processes to safeguard your votes.

“The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary were and still remain united and committed to ensure these reforms are fully implemented in the 2023 general elections. Fellow Nigerians, your right to choose your government will be preserved and protected,” he said.

Conduct of primaries

The President also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of primary elections by political parties and called on politicians and electorate to run issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Recently, all registered political parties conducted primaries to select their candidates for the 2023 general elections. These primaries were peaceful and orderly. Those who won were magnanimous in their victories. Those who lost were gracious in defeat. And those aggrieved opted to seek judicial justice as opposed to jungle justice.

“I followed the party primaries closely from the state level to the Presidential level. I was very impressed to see across all the political parties that, most candidates ran issued based campaigns. The language and tone throughout were on the whole measured and controlled.

“Another positive that came from the 2022 party primaries was the significant increase in women and youth particularly across all parties. I was very pleased to see this development. This augurs well for the future. These trends clearly show the level of maturity our democracy has achieved in the last 23 years,” he said.

Annulled June 12 poll

The president also spoke on the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election said to have been won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, saying that Nigerians must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of the country’s democracy during 1993.

“In 2018, we moved Democracy Day from 29th of May to the 12th of June. This change was to remind all Nigerians of one free election after which the presumed winner along with Nigerians were denied their rights and their choice.

“On June 12th, 1993, Nigerians saw the best in our citizens as we all went out to vote peacefully. By June 24th, 1993, we also saw the worst of our leadership as the elections were annulled.

“We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993. Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in future,” he said.

Insecurity

On the rising security challenge, he said the federal government was working hard to address the menace in some parts of the country and ensure the 2023 general elections are safe and secure for all Nigerians.

The president stressed the need for Nigerians to be actively involved in the fight against insecurity, saying addressing security challenges should not be left for the government alone.

“I know many of us are concerned with the rise in insecurity due to terrorist activities in parts of the country. As a government, we are working hard to contain and address these challenges. And ensure that the 2023 general elections are safe and secure for all Nigerians.

“To achieve this however, we must all contribute. It is not the job of government alone. I ask all citizens to support and cooperate with our security agencies by reporting any suspicious characters and activities to law enforcement agencies. We can only have a safe country if we are able to prevent crime not after the crime has been committed.

“On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers. I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping. I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.

“For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators. For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed, and their kidnappers are brought to justice. If we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction.

“We have reformed some of our security structures. Some of the defence assets we procured three years ago have arrived and have been deployed.

“Our cyber security and surveillance systems are being upgraded to further enhance our ability to track and trace criminal elements. We are also recruiting and training new personnel across all our security and intelligence agencies to strengthen the country’s over-all security,” he said.

He assured of his commitment to protect Nigeria and Nigerians from all enemies from within and outside.

“I am also promising you a free, fair and transparent electoral process. And I am pleading with all citizens to come together and work with Government to build a peaceful and prosperous nation,” Buhari said.

CAN on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Meanwhile, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has warned political parties in the country to perish the thoughts of having a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the National Christian Centre in Abuja Sunday to mark this year’s Democracy Day, Ayokunle said a Muslim-Muslim ticket in today’s Nigeria would lead to chaos.

He said: “While I congratulate the candidates, I must sound this warning, please do not fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It would not fly. It will not stand. Rather, it would set the nation against each other.

“The candidate who will emerge is the one who works with the Church. Please, do not alienate the church.

“If you embrace equity, fairness and justice, the Nigerian electorate will reward you with their votes at the polls and they will give you their support.”

The CAN president, who was represented by Bishop Oke, also urged politicians to engage in issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“You can only rule when there is a nation. In your campaigns, make sure you exalt fairness, justice and equity. If there is no righteousness, fairness and equity, we will remain divided.

“There is no fairness if a certain people from a certain ethnic group are reduced to second class citizens who cannot aspire to the highest office in the land.

“We pray for an end to killing people in their place of worship. We pray for a nation that is united and where justice, fairness and equity reigns. God bless you all and God bless Nigeria,” Ayokunle said.

In his message, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urged Nigerians to embrace democracy to strengthen national unity and build social cohesion.

“Democracy works because the values of justice, equality, fairness and inclusion, which underpin democratic governance, are also at the heart of our Christian faith.

“Democracy works, all the more so in a heterogeneous union like ours, through negotiations and compromises carried out in good faith. And each year brings us closer to a more perfect union, a more mature democracy,” he said.

The vice president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated that the commemoration provided an opportunity to reflect on how far Nigerians have come as a people.

“It invites sobriety and gratitude. It allows us to remember the decades characterised by a lack of freedom, suspicion and uncertainty, and calls to mind the prayers, faith and courageous actions that brought us to a turning point in 1999, one accompanied by hope and promise,” he said.

