2023: Buhari’s ministers should resign before contesting – APC Chieftain

An All Progressives Congress chieftain in Kaduna state, Malam Yusuf Ali, has decried the continuous stay in office by ministers seeking to contest for various elective offices come 2023, noting that it is unethical and immoral.

Speaking in an interaction with journalists in Kaduna, Ali said the honourable thing was for them to resign and pursue their political ambitions, as they don’t need any presidential directive or court judgement to resign.

He said their continuous stay in office was a liability to the government and party, adding that it will be difficult to convince Nigerians that those Ministers are not using public funds to pursue their political ambitions.

“I am aware that some of Buhari’s ministers have ambitions to contest for an office. In fact, some have even openly declared their interest to contest for elective positions, yet they are pretending to be unaware of the moral burden on them to resign and prosecute their campaigns. Hiding behind the court judgement on the provision in the Electoral Act for them to resign before the party convention is not enough.

“During Jonathan administration seven ministers tendered their resignation months to the PDP’s primaries to contest for various offices. At the moment some of them are distracted already and government functions that have to do with the security and welfare of citizens are suffering.

“Take the issue of the Transport Minister, who has literally turned himself into the Minister of Railways, we need someone who can concentrate on supervising the operations and construction of the rail lines without any distraction at least up to the end of the Buhari administration. In another clime, he could have even resigned without prompting because of his failure to ensure security of the rail lines, which caused calamity to many families as I am talking now.

“While Nigerian students are languishing at home because of the protracted strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the man in charge of negotiating to ensure that the strike is called off is busy consulting across the country to run for office. This is immoral and we should not continue to run our country like this. There has to be the irreducible minimum we should not cross,” he said.

Ali commended state governments for directing those with political ambition to resign, saying the reverse is the case at the federal level.

