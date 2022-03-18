2023: C/River lawyer picks form for Obubra/Etung House of Reps

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Barrister John Ebokpo has obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to represent Obubra/Etung Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ebokpo, a senior legal practitioner, obtained the form on Friday, through his wife, Rebecca Ebokpo, alongside his supporters at the party’s headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The intending lawmaker, while speaking with newsmen, said that he will bring democratic dividends to his people if elected in 2023.

“I aspire to serve the good people of Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency at the National Assembly. I can assure you that our great party, the PDP, will never regret choosing me to be the candidate to represent my people as accountability, transparency and good representation will be my watchword.

“My intention is to serve through effective and efficient representation and by bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency. I truly solicit for your support,my great party Executives, caucuses and party faithfuls to enable me emerge as the candidate for the election,” he said.