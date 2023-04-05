2023: CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup quarter-final opponents emerge

The draws for the quarter-final stages of the African Champions League and Confederation cup quarter final were conducted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday April 5, 2023.

See full CAF Champions League Quarter-finals Fixtures

Simba SC vs Wydad AC

Al Ahly vs Raja AC

CR Belouizdad vs Mamelodi Sundowns

JS Kabylie vs Esperance de Tunis

The CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals draw in full:

Pyramids FC vs Marumo Gallants

US Monastir vs ASEC Mimosas

USM Alger Vs AS FAR

Rivers United vs Yanga SC

