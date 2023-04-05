2023: CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup quarter-final opponents emerge

The draws for the quarter-final stages of the African Champions League and Confederation cup quarter final were conducted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday April 5, 2023.
See full CAF Champions League Quarter-finals Fixtures
Simba SC vs Wydad AC
Al Ahly vs Raja AC
CR Belouizdad vs Mamelodi Sundowns
JS Kabylie vs Esperance de Tunis
The CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals draw in full:
Pyramids FC vs Marumo Gallants
US Monastir vs ASEC Mimosas
USM Alger Vs AS FAR
Rivers United vs Yanga SC