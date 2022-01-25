2023: CAN backs Bello’s ambition, calls him man of integrity

The Northern States Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has pledged their support to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state ahead of the 2023 presidential race, describing him as a man of integrity.

The leadership of the association gave their support to Bello on Monday when they paid him a courtesy visit at the Kogi state Government Lodge, Abuja.

Leader of the association, Rev. Yakubu Pam said they have reckoned with Bello because of his Godly qualities and all the strides he has achieved in Kogi which distinguishes him above so many leaders.

Pam, who was represented by Rev. Fr Andrew Dodo said the Association and other Christian faithful will continue to pray for the governor to becoming Nigeria’s President in 2023.

“The apex of CAN in the northern Nigeria is a progressive oriented body with a fundamental aim of enhancing developmental issues that has to do with human lives and the responsibility pertaining to God-fearing people.

“Leaders, who will stand the test of time within the gap that intercedes for the North and Nigeria at large.

“Based on its objectives, the Association gives priority only to worthy politicians, who adequately, sincerely represents the interest of the people regardless of their faith, their color, origin and their language.

“One of the greatest burdens of responsibilities of leadership is to volunteer and articulate the application of state, the distribution of wealth and the purpose to which is being used for.

“We have seen you effectively managing resources and we can testify for him as a man of integrity, and this are the people that we members of Northern CAN reckon with.

“We need a leader that leads by personal example and thereby retains the moral authority to stand out, speak, be courageous in public, act and demonstrate by action what is good and meant for leadership.

“And therefore, we agree with you and that is why we are here today.

“We need leaders today like you that do not allow contradictions of religion, ethnicity. You are a man of integrity,” CAN stated.

Responding, Bello appreciated the Association for finding him worthy to be visited and also for appreciating the modest achievement of his administration.

Bello, who ascribed all his successes to God said he will continue to embark on programmes and projects that will continue to uplift the people of Kogi and Nigeria.