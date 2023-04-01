2023: Cash prizes up for grabs as Sheroes Cup for NWFL Championship clubs kicks off April 3

All is now set for the kick-off of 2023 edition of Sheroes Cup for Nigeria Women’s Football League Championship clubs on Monday April 3.

Sheroes Cup which transformed from Flying Officer’s Cup in 2022 is now in its 5th edition.

Speaking ahead of the pre-season soccer tournament on Saturday scheduled for prestigious Old Parade Ground and Area 3 playground in Abuja, President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) and the competition’s sponsor, Barr Paul Edeh, confirmed that up to eight clubs from parts of Nigeria have indicated interest to participate.

Barr. Edeh who disclosed that FCT FA Secretary Coach Haruna Ilerika is the organising chairman said out of the participating sides, only one of them will take part from the nationwide league.

He said, “Sheroes Cup 02 is a continuation of the pre-season competition that we began in September of last year. This time around, we decided to seperate the premiership teams from the championship teams and nationwide team.

“The aim remains to prepare the clubs that will be participating in NWFL season which commences in a couple of weeks.

“The expectations for us is to experience good football, give opportunity to the teams to test their new players, particularly those who don’t have any form of experience in the championship, because some of those players are coming from the amateur clubs.

“…this will also turn around the main event which we hope will come up in September, for the premiership teams.”

He also announced that the winners of the Sheroes Cup NWFL Championship will smile home with N500,000, while first runners-up and third place clubs will pocket N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Barr. Edeh, a renowned philanthropist also revealed that each participating club will be entitled to pack of jerseys.

Also speaking, the tournament’s organising chairman, coach Ilerika said already four clubs have arrived Nigeria’s capital with the remaining moving in on Sunday.

While expressing optimism that the staging of the competition will be top notch, coach Ilerika commended RSDF for its continuous contribution to football development in Nigeria.

