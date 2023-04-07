2023 census: NPC conducts refresher training for 750 field workers in Bauchi

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Bauchi state Friday began a four-day refresher training for 750 field workers in preparation for the commencement of the 2023 census in the state.

Speaking on the training at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Yelwa branch in Bauchi, the NPC state director, Mr. Haruna Musa, said the objective of the training was to update the workers on the applications to be used during the fieldwork.

He said since the trainees would be trainers of directors and supervisors at the local government level, they had to undergo refresher training “so that they will be properly equipped to handle any challenge that comes with the fieldwork.”

“These workers will be trainers at the next level because all of them will be engaged. They will be attached to supervisors and enumerators in the field so that if they have any challenges, particularly with the tablets, they will be handy to assist.

“Bauchi state was allocated 750 functionaries for the twenty local government areas of the state. Nigerians will benefit from the exercise as we are moving towards an acceptable census. The exercise is taking place all over the country, the last census took place in 2006, that is 17 years ago, so this time around, with calibre of workers we have trained so far, we are prepared for a successful 2023 census ” he said.

He expressed confidence in the calibre of trainees, urging them to be serious-minded as the census was critical to the economic growth of the country.

