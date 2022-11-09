2023 census: NPC launches E- recruitment portal in Yobe

The National Population Commission (NOC) Yobe state office has Wednesday launched the 2023 Population and Housing Census E- Recruitment portal.

The federal commissioner NPC Yobe state, Mai Aliyu Muhammad, said the launching of the Online E- Recruitment Portal at the state level marks the beginning of the online recruitment process whereby Nigerians from all demography and gender can log on to the website that will be provided by the Commission to fill the online form and get themselves registered to be recruited.

Aliyu Muhammad noted that for them to carry out the task of conducting accurate and reliable census, there is the needs for the recruitment of manpower that will carry out the exercise.

He stated that the Commission will through the online recruitment process recruit facilitators,training centre administrators, monitoring and evaluation officers, data quality managers, data quality assistants, supervisors as well as enumerators .

The federal çommissioner revealed that he would in addition to the existing team at the state level, constitutes a local government area recruitment team (LRRT) which will comprise of the comptrollers, a staff who has NPC file number, desk officer/Secretariat and local government officials respectively.

“To us in the Commission, the quality of staff that will perform the census activities are very important.therefore, having good knowledge of the content of the census document,the technique and the organisation of the census process key success of the 2023 population and housing census”, he sai.

He assured residents of the State that the bulk of personal for the 2023 census would be drawn from the communities where they are resident.

According to him this will remove the logistics of moving personal across the country and every community will have the opportunity of contributing to the census workforce thereby ensuring that the people are adequately counted.