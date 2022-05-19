2023 Census: NPC sets up situation room for hitch free exercise

To ensure the success of the 2023 population and housing census, the National Population Commission (NPC), has set up a Situation Room for saying this will ensure a constructive and proactive engagement in the process.

NPC chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this in Abuja Wednesday, during the launching ceremony, stating that the Situation Room is yet another milestone attained by the Commission in the preparation for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Kwara expresses the commission’s commitment to leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that all corresponding technical equipment meet the required standards for effective delivery of the 2023 census goal, which is a credible, reliable and acceptable Population and Housing Census.

“The Situation Room that we are officially launching today, will serve as the 2023 Census Communication Hub. It will be multifunctional as it will serve as the Situation room for all Census activities and critical vital meetings that concerns the growth and progress of the Commission for Census activities and beyond.

“The Situation room will ensure constructive and proactive engagement of the census process. In our determination to deliver on the mandate of the Commission, it is imperative to take steps towards closer interaction and strategic engagement with the public,” he assured.

“The launching of the 2023 Census Situation room is a step in that direction, because it will afford the Commission the opportunity to interact and educate the populace, seeking information concerning the 2023 Census, receive feedbacks and correct misconceptions regarding the census methodology, processes and procedures.

“We are convinced that the census Situation room will provide a veritable interaction ground towards ensuring credibility and acceptability of the next census.

“It is on this note that I officially launch this 2023 Census Situation Room for the advancement of the census preparatory process and other activities of the Commission,” he added.

He noted that the Commission is leveraging the strength of its staff to advantage, while commending their spirit of hardwork, steadfastness, resilience and sustained efforts exhibited over the years in the efforts to make the Commission relevance among the data generating agencies”.

The NPC boss also appreciated the members of the Commission, Management Team and the entire staff of the Commission for all their efforts towards the preparation for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“I also want to thank the media for their steadfastness in projecting to Nigerians the various preparatory process of the Commission of which the opening of this situation room is a very important part of the preparation for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“All things being equal, together we will succeed in this great task ahead,” he stated.

