2023: Chancellor seeks Ayade’s seat, advocates power shift to south

With political tempo gathering momentum succinctly in Cross River state, the Chancellor of the premiere private University in the state, Arthur Jarvis University, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, has vowed to take over Government House in 2023 and breath fresh air into Cross River polity.

Archibong, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), said this while declaring his intention for the plum job at his Effanga Offiong ward secretariat, Mbanyok Ikot Effanga, Akpabuyo local government area of the state.

While also advocating the return of power to the southern senatorial district of the state, the educaionist-cum businessman expressed confidence in the leadership of the PDP under Barr Venatius Ikem to ensure justice and equity.

He said: “Some people have already concluded that the South is not fit or capable of leading the state but I want to assure them that the big hammer they think they wield will not find it’s target, they are in for a big surprise.

“The gentlemanly agreement by our founding fathers has been trampled upon by some individuals who, because of small loaves of bread, try to scuttle the zoning formula. For the peace and equity, the Southern Senatorial district should be given it’s due .

“I am also consoled by the fact that there is a principled, disciplined, experienced and steadfast State party exco that will ensure equity and justice especially with the leadership of Venatius Ikem as party Chairman.

“Our founding fathers are highly principled individuals and we know that justice will prevail because they will ensure that leadership, as agreed, comes back to the South come 2023.

“I have come to surrender myself to my people, to my fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters. All I need are your prayers and support. We know that going ahead will not be easy but the race is not to the swift nor for those with money bags or mercenaries, God will show Himself when the time comes .

“The development of Cross River state is paramount. The state is more important and bigger than any individual or group and with the people on our side, we shall ensure that there is a breath of fresh air in our state come 2023.”