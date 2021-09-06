2023: Chieftain alleges pressure on EFCC to move against PDP leaders

Prominent chieftains of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have cried out over alleged pressure on management of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clamp down on some leaders of the party, especially from the North following the yet unofficial declaration that the party would zone the presidency to the region.

Some stalwarts of the PDP, who spoke to our correspondent anonymously carpeted chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of working behind the scene to cripple the party ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential poll.

“In recent time, several of our leaders have been hounded by the EFCC, including former President of the Senate Bokula Saraki, former Niger state Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Abia state governor, Theodore Orji, late Sen Nasiru Mantu, who unfortunately died recently, former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido and others.

“We are very much aware of the plans and schemes of leaders of the APC to decimate our ranks. This is one of it,” a PDP chieftain, Christopher Olulade, told our correspondent.

According to the chieftain, the APC has been very jittery with the decision of the PDP to zone the ticket of the party to the North.

Those next in line to be arrested are Sule Lamido, Muazu Aliyu and former Kano state governor. Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso among several others penciled down for arrest and humiliation, especially from the northern part of the country.

“This is the major reason they have been hounding our leading lights in the North,” the source who is a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) said.

He expressed the fears that the EFCC which has been rebutting the pressures from some elements in the ruling party, might cave in very soon.

“We have it on good authority that the EFCC will cave in any time soon and we are alerting the country to these devious schemes of the ruling party,” another top source who is a member of the National Executive Committee, said.

He warned that EFCC not being a political party should not dabble into politics allegedly by the antics of the party in power.