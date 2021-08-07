2023: Christian youth group endorses Gov Bello’s presidential ambition



The Christian Youth Leadership Network (CYLN) has stressed the need for the younger generation to take the mantle of Nigeria’s leadership.



The Convener of the Network, Apostle Faith Eches, stated this at a forum organised by the group in Abuja at the weekend.



Apostle Eches said while appreciating all contributions made by some elders towards the advancement of the country since 1999, there was, however, the need for a youth to emerge as the next President of the country.



According to him, Christian Youth Leadership Network will support the presidential ambition of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, come 2023.



He said the move became necessary to actualise the collective dream of Nigerians in the face of the crucial realities confronting the country.



“We the youths of this country under the umbrella of Christian Youth Leadership Network represented from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT have gladly, confidently and most assuredly bestowed upon His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello our choice endorsement to be the next President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 by the special Grace of God,” Eches said.



He, therefore, advised Nigerians to play politics without bitterness and support all efforts aimed at ensuring emergence of youths at all levela of leadership in the country.



“It is not an accident, but a statement of reality from former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, GCFR, that people who should rule the country should be those within the healthy age of far less than sixty,” he added.



In a remarks, the chairman of All Nigeria United for Yahaya Bello, Saidu Boboi, described the endorsement of Governor Bello by the Christian Youth Leadership Network as a welcome development.



According to Boboi, the task of repositioning the country requires the collective support of all Nigerians irrespective of tribal and religious differences.



Also, in their goodwill messages, Bishop John Michael from the North-Central and Archbishop Maji Jonathan, said the achievements recorded by Governor Bello in the areas of infrastructure and security were worthy of commendation.



The clergymen, therefore, emphasised the need for Nigerians to consider Bello for Nigeria’s number one position come 2023.



Other speakers at the forum themed, “Kingdom Dimension”, called for measures that would ensure a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria at all times.