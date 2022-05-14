2023: Chukwuma Monye picks ADC presidential nomination forms

A frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the African democratic congress (ADC) Chukwuka Monye has picked his Expression of Interest and the Nomination forms to contest the ticket of the party.

Monye who decried the recurring problem of fuel scarcity in the country, promised to roll out an economic agenda aimed at creating the enabling environment to tackle the high level of unemployment, poverty and insecurity in the polity if given opportunity.

Speaking while obtaining the forms Friday in Abuja, Monye also condemned the cold blooded murder of Ms Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto for allegedly committing blasphemy against the religion of Islam.

Monye said it beats his imagination that the citizenry have taken the unpalatable situation hook line and sinker without holding the authorities accountable.

Frowning at the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the Academic staff union of universities (ASUU), he said the situation would further compound the fallen standard of education in the country.

He said the problem with the educational sector in the country goes beyond increased budgetary allocation being canvassed by ASUU as there is need to ensure judicious utilisation of suçh funds.

Describing the murder of Deborah as unfortunate, he stressed the need for more enlightenment campaign on the need for the citizenry to appreciate the religion and culture of ethnic nationalities in the country.

Said he: “We want every Nigerian to step back again and take a second look at the issue. It’s a very delicate issue. I have spent hours engaging stakeholders including my close Muslim brothers and sisters. The more I dig into it, the more I realize there are too many factors to look into.

“More Nigerians need to be educated about the laws regulating our environments, our cultures and different religion. I hope that leaders and our clerics would lend their voices to issue especially to educate Nigerians to avert reoccurrence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

