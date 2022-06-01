2023: Clamouring for power shift to Taraba North wrong – Elders

The Southern Taraba Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday said those clamouring for power shift to Northern Taraba are very wrong.

The chairman of the forum, Mr. James Audu, while speaking at a press conference in Jalingo said Taraba South was the right zone to produce the next governor, even as the incumbent governor Darius Ishaku hails from the zone.

He stated that former Governor Jolly Nyame from Taraba North ruled the state for 10 years.

He added that Taraba North, through Nyame, a cleric, steered the state during the Third Republic from 1992–1993.

He said Nyame bounced back in the fourth Republic in 1999 and bowed out in 2007, after serving for eight years.

“Don’t forget that Garba Umar (UTC) and Abubakar Sani Danladi all from the north, separately served as acting governor for two years -from October 2012 to May 29, 2015.

“From Taraba North, the slot went to Taraba Central when Suntai was elected governor in 2007. Suntai’s tenure ended in 2015,” he said.

He said Southern Taraba zone was the last to produce a governor when Ishaku became governor in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

“For Southern Taraba people’s patience alone, the power shift is supposed to restart from Southern Taraba,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

