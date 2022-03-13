2023: Cleric calls for intense prayers

As the 2023 general elections draws nearer, the lead pastor of The Transforming Church based in Abuja Rev Sam Oye over the weekend strongly advocated intensive prayers for the country as a corporate entity, its leaders and individuals for the expected growth for all.

He was speaking on Saturday night during the ministry’s prophetic prayer night of signs and wonders with attendance from across the world while many joined online.

The night programme which witnessed diverse healings from various ailments had in attendance music ministers who also ministered throughout the programme.

According to Oye, in every society, nothing happens until certain forces like prayers and supplications are intensified.

He was emphatic when he said, “I want you to look at your life and how you want it to be in the next 10 years from now. Tonight is an opportunity for us to step into higher pedestal both as individuals and for our country most especially with the leadership crisis rocking almost every aspect of our national life.

“Only those who set goals achieve their targets; therefore I want us to start speaking into the life of our country, its leadership, our individual life, ministry and other endeavours.”

Rev Oye said it was an error to allow the powers of darkness to overshadow the nation while the righteous, he said, watch helplessly without doing anything about it.