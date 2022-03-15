2023: Coalition of 19 Northern states’ students back Tambuwal for president

The Coalition of 19 Northern States Students Forum has unanimously endorsed the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The unanimous decision was taken on Monday in a meeting held in Dutse, Jigawa state capital where the Best Governor of the year award was given to Waziri Tambuwal by the students’ body.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the representative of the governor, Comrade Bashir Usman Korau, who is the state Commissioner of Youths and sports, said only Tambuwal could solve the enormous problems and challenges bedevilling Nigeria presently.

He stressed that only person of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s age and ilk could lead Nigeria in 2023 because he is young and energetic to squarely confront the present insecurity in the country.

According to him, “Anybody that is above 60 years cannot lead Nigeria because we had tried them and they have failed to restore Nigeria back to normalcy. The insecurity and disunity in the country is increasing daily.”

Also the chairman of the students’ forum, Comrade Muhammad Abbas, said the change of power through the ballots is necessary considering the present situation in the nation.

On the present strike by ASSU is uncalled for, considering the fact that the problem has been there for decades without being tackled by successive administrations.