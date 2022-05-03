2023: Continue to pray for peace, successful elections – Alao

Frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State, Engr. Oyedele Hakeem Alao, on Monday tasked Muslim brethren and Nigerians to continue to pray for the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

Engr. Alao gave the charge in a message to congratulate Muslims across Oyo state on the successful conclusion of this year’s Ramadan fasting .

The APC governorship aspirant in the Sallah message emphasised that there was the need for fervent prayers for Oyo state and Nigeria in general as far as the next general election is concerned.

“I charge them to continue in a life of prayers for the state. Being the last Ramadan before the 2023 general elections, I call on our Muslim brethren and indeed the good loving people of our dear state to continue to pray for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections”, he said.

Engr Alao added, “in the last one month, I observed the piety and the spirit of giving which is associated with the month and, therefore, urge our Muslim brothers and sisters, members of our great party, APC and the entire people of the state, to remain their brother’s keeper so as to make the society better for it.”

“Religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives, if people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in our society”.

Congratulating Muslims on completing “the spiritually significant month of sacrifice,” he stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

Engr Alao asked Muslim fateful to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times.

According to him, the lessons of the fasting should continue to be the watchword of the fateful.

