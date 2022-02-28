2023: Crisis-free party primaries ‘ll reduce violence – Osakwe

A peace and gender expert, Chief Bridget Osakwe has said the conduct of political parties’ primaries in the country ahead the 2023 general elections will play a significant role in reducing violence and litigations associated with outcomes of elections in Nigeria.

Bridget, who is the National Network Coordinator for the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) in Nigeria, urged political parties to allow democratic selections of parties’ flag bearers and candidates for elective positions, affirming that imposition of candidates and godfatherism will not augur well for the country in the 2023 elections.

The WANEP boss posits that parties should also accord the youth and women a certain percentage of elective positions, warning that issues of violence are already gearing up while the country is witnessing the upsurge of comments that can incite violence in recent party primaries.

Chief Bridget added the issues of zoning will also play a significant part in the conflict situation just as she explained that internal democratisation processes by the various parties will help prevent such conflicts.

According to her, WANEP is collaborating with sister organisations to look at internal democracies in political parties, make policy recommendations and draw attention of relevant stakeholders on possible avenues of conflicts ahead the 2023 polls.

She said, “Soon we are going to be working with sister organisations to look at internal democracies in political parties. Because though elections are in 2023, the primaries are in 2022 and primaries decide who wins the elections.”