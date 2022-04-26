2023: Cross River governor, Ayade, joins presidential race





Governor Ben Ayde of Cross River state said Tuesday that he has joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor made the declaration while speaking to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am running because the President has said you go, while I watch. The truth is that my approach to the President is different. I will support the President’s candidate.

“Even though I am available, I came to say I will support the president’s candidate but the President said ‘You are not outside of my view. Go, I give you the blessings go and consult, ensure that you engage with key people while I watch.’ I think it is a clear indication that I have the right to go and declare so I will,” he said.

When asked what will be his stand if former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is from the same zone with him decides to run under the same party, the governor said he would respect the decision the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the matter.

“I have great respect for former President Jonathan So, I have no challenges whatsoever. I believe that the party leadership will decide the appropriate candidate that will take our party to victory. I am just part of the family, absolutely loyal to President Buhari, seeking to run and I am running.

“At any point in time the political leadership of my party the APC feels that former President Jonathan is the candidate that will take us to victory, I will turn my support for him. I am never ever going to fight the establishment, institution or aristocracy of whom God has placed the leadership of the country. I will never question the powers of the leader of the country,” he said.

On who he wants to take over from him as governor of Cross River state, Ayade said the APC in his state plays a family game and would support Southern zone of the state to produce the next governor.

“We will sit as a family and look at the best person in the State that will lead APC to victory in 2023. At this moment, I cannot act God. I have already acted as a Governor by saying that power should go to the Southern Senatorial district because our first Governor was from the South, he handed over to a Governor form Central and I am from the Northern Senatorial district. It is only ethical and right to do what is morally right that power must return to the South,” he said.

