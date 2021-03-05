2023: Cross River group rises in support of Tinubu

A socio-political pressure group in Cross River state, which goes by the name, ‘Tinubu Vanguard,’ has said the current probe of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was an exercise in futility.

Recall that the EFCC had, few days ago, directed the Code of Conduct Bureau to furnish the Commission with copies of Tinubu’s asset declaration form.

The Coordinator of the Tinubu Vanguard in the State, Elder Dr David Okon, who spoke in Calabar, Thursday, noted that the current attack on Tinubu was orchestrated by some individuals to frustrate the Tinubu project in 2023, but that he was convinced President Buhari would readily support emergence of the former Lagos governor as his successor, adding “one good turn, they say, deserves another.”

Okon restated the commitment of the group to work towards ensuring Tinubu emerges the president in 2023, explaining that the former governor of Lagos state has what it takes to lead the country with his wealth of experience in politics and human capacity building.

Dr Okon, who was flanked by other officers, noted that “Senator Tinubu’s track record can only be rivaled by the oldies like the Awolowos, the Azikiwes, the Balewas and other politicians who fought for enthronement of a better future for Nigeria.”

Describing the Senator as a strategist, Dr Okon said although Sen Tinubu had not officially expressed interest in the highest office in the land, majority of Nigerians were beckoning on him to make himself available for the plum job.

“His Midas touch will turn the economy around. He has added meaning to the lives of millions of Nigerians and we are sure he will do even more.

“In human development, Tinubu is above many. His goodwill is across the whole of Nigeria. I need someone to convince me that if Christ tarries, the president we will have in 2023 will not be Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.

When asked on why the country’s security challenges had remained unabated in a government the former governor helped in installing in 2015, the group leader laid part of the blame on people surrounding the president.

He said, “While not playing down the efforts of our president on the country’s security challenges, Senator Tinubu will improve significantly on this aspect of our national life. We need someone with robust political will to tackle insecurity headlong and we are convinced that Tinubu is that man.”