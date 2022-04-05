2023: CSOs, APC support groups adopt Tinubu





Several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as well scores of All Progressives Congress, (APC) support groups Tuesday in Abuja unanimously adopted the candidacy of APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President come 2023.

The various groups under the Tinubu Grassroots support Coalition as well as the APC Core supporters network at a joint meeting in Abuja, said its high time Nigerians voted wisely so as to avoid mistakes of the past.

The guest speaker at the event, Professor Yaki Katuka, said Tinubu emerging as the next President will assist a lot in redefining the fortunes of the country.

While urging Nigerians to support Tinubu’s ambition, Katuka said it will enusre the emergence of a better and prosperous country

He said, “May I call on Nigerians to join us, as we work hand in hand in the journey to build the country of our dream.

“We solicit your cooperation and partnership to let this happen.”

While endorsing the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, he said the entire North was behind Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition.

He said the time was ripe for the North to pay back Tinubu for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also assured that Tinubu has the backing of the North.

“Northern Nigeria has no option but to support the Yoruba race and Tinubu. If I ask you to give the name of one person who supported the Northern candidature of Muhammadu Buhari, it will be Tinubu.

“It is time for us to show whether we are truly sons of our parents or not. This is the time and we are with Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

He said he as an APC Stalwart has reflected deeply on the outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes and antecedents of Tinubu, adding that he is a man with the attributes of hard work.

Katuka said Tinubu has extensive vision, rich experience and striking intelligence and networks of vital contacts, sense of equity, justice and fairness with high regard for the rule of law.

He said he is ready as a Nigerian to go far and wide and as far as the grassroots in conjunction with other support to mobilise support for Tinubu.

On his own part, a University don, Professor Okpe Okpe said mong all those who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidency, Tinubu is the most qualified considering his track record as a two term Governor of Lagos state, his business acumen and friendly posture.

He said Tinubu has the capacity and resources to contest for the presidency of Nigeria.

“Nigerians should not get it wrong again, we cant continue repeating the same mistake, now is the time for Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands and get it right once and for all.”