2023: CSOs seek re-election of 14 lawmakers

Ahead of primary elections to be conducted by the various political parties for their flag-bearers for Senatorial and House of Representatives seats, a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has called for the re-election of 14 out of the 469 federal lawmakers.

The group, Coalition of Media and Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, made the call Friday at a press briefing held at the Senate wing of the National Assembly.

Its national co-ordinator, Mr. Alex Enemanna, said the advocacy for the re-election of the 14 serving lawmakers would be taken to their political parties before the conduct of primary elections slated for next month on the basis of right of first refusal as far as party tickets are concerned.

He said, “After a careful appraisal of the Ninth National Assembly, the Coalition and its key partners have come to a conclusion, after careful perusal and fact-finding, and in view of sustaining the culture of experience in legislation, that some legislators are deserving of commendation for being on the side of the people in the course of their national assignment both in the quality of motions and Bills they have sponsored, responsible oversight of their committees as well as initiating projects to make life worth living in their various constituencies.

“This is a cardinal decision of the Coalition in order to avoid legislative brain drain for the overall benefits of the nation by sustaining experience, quality and capacity in the nation’s national assembly. This appraisal cuts across the political divides, ranking and non-ranking members and of course both chambers of the National Assembly.

“This is to ensure that we have our very bests and unbiased minds at our legislative Houses which is pivotal to a thriving democratic norm.”