2023: Dariye, Nyame charged to join presidential race 

Despite displeasures from certain quarters on state pardon granted former governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye and his counterpart from Taraba state, Jolly Nyame, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) , Moses Ayom, has called on them to join the presidential race.

Dariye and Nyame were among the 159 convicts granted presidential pardon last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, which drew condemnations from some Nigerians on account of the duo serving jail terms on convictions slammed on them years back by court of competent jurisdiction for being corrupt while serving as governors of their respective states.

But Chief Ayom in Abuja Monday while speaking as leader of the presidency agitation, called on the duo to join the presidential race for the actualisation of the Middle Belt Presidency.

Commending President Buhari and the Council of State for the gesture, Ayom said the two leaders of the Middle Belt suffered the fate because they were minorities, adding that many more from larger ethnic groups stole even more but were not sent to jail.

Ayom personally thanked the Abubakar Malami-led committee that recommended the granting of amnesty to the Council of State which approved amnesty to the ‘political prisoners’ as he called them.

Quoting a verse in the Bible, he challenged any person with dissenting voice against the amnesty to cast a stone if he does not have a sin.

Ayom said the amnesty is well deserved, adding

that Dariye and Jolly Iyame were jailed because they were minorities coupled with the fact that they did not have the financial muscle to hire notable and reputable SANs to defend themselves.

He charged the pardoned men to quickly join the race for the 2023 presidency without wasting time, saying, “the more the merrier for the minorities so that head or tail we coast home with victory, having either the presidency or vice presidency.”

The presidential aspirant also alerted the nation of dangerous grand plot in the leading political parties to use hike in the fees of nomination forms to scare away more honest potential leaders, particularly from the Middle Belt from contesting.