2023: Declare 2nd term ambition now, Kwara speaker, others beckon Abdulrazaq

Speaker of Kwara state House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Monday, called on Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq to officially declare his ambition to run for second term in office.

The speaker said the demand for AbdulRazaq to run for a second in office come 2023, was the consensus of the five local government areas that form the Kwara North senatorial district, assuring the governor of block votes.

The speaker made the revelation in Moro local government area during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting.

The call is coming three days after the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, disclosed that the governor would run for the office come 2023.

The speaker while speaking at the meeting, said time was ripe for the governor to officially declare his second term ambition, adding that the stakeholders in Kwara North were ready and willing to support him.

The speaker described the ongoing agitation for the 2023 seat by politicians from the district as dead on arrival.

“This is a stakeholders’ engagement, to interact with our people from their respective wards in the five local governments that make up Kwara North senatorial district.

“From our interactions, it is time Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq to officially declare his second term ambition.

“We are ready to deliver bloc votes for him come 2023 because he has touched all the senatorial districts with projects.

“The governor has taught us what politics means in Kwara North with his performance and I know more are still coming as the head of the state legislature once the budget has been passed.

“Yes, we know there are agitations going on from some people in the district, but they are association of failed politicians who are gathering to come on board through the backdoor now to take us back to the era of underdevelopment. But our people are saying no to that,” he added.

In his remarks, the senator representing Kwara North, Umar Sidiq said governance is all about service and making the people happy which the governor has successfully done for the people since his emergence.