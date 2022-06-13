2023: Declare a day of action for people to register, CSOs tell FG 

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Monday called on the federal government to declare a day free as a National Day of Action to encourage people to register.

The CSOs making the call are: Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, Connected Development, Raising New Voices, Webfala Digital Skills For All Initiative Building Block for Peace Foundation, Kimpact Development Initiative, Aspillos Foundation and SING Nigeria.

The project director of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, Abideen Olasupo, on behalf of the organisations, during a media briefing on Enhancing Civic Participation in the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria organised by YVoteNaija, an initiative of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative in Abuja, urged private organisations to give days off to workers to register.

In the alternative, they can facilitate worker’s logistics from the office to the nearest registration centres.

He said CSOs witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of Nigerians going out to register.

He stated that the Brain Builders Development Initiative is delighted to announce #ShowyourPVC innovative social media campaign primarily for young people, in which registered voters will be required to post a picture or video of themselves holding their PVC while challenging their peers to do the same.

He further called on citizens to sustain the level of interest and participation beyond the CVR exercise to all other activities in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

