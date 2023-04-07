2023 Delta governorship election: Gbagi drags PDP, Oborevwori, INEC, Omo-Agege to election tribunal 

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in

Delta state, Kenneth Gbagi, Thursday, filed petition at the election petition tribunal challenging the declaration of Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship election held on march 18, 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oborevwori governor- elect who polled 360, 234 to defeat other candidates in the just concluded elections while Gbagi scored 4,639 and came fifth.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education is challenging other governorship candidates for ineligibility and irregularities that allegedly greeted the electoral process.

Gbagi’s counsel Magaji Mato (SAN), said over 79 pages petition is founded on three grounds of ineligibility of other candidates, non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and gross irregularities during the conduct of the election.

“We are maintaining three basic grounds: one is that all the other parties and their candidates are not qualified. Secondly, the election itself was not conducted in line with the Electoral Act and other statutory provisions. Finally, it was marred with massive rigging and other electoral malpractices.

“We feel that these three grounds are adequately pleaded and we have provided facts and evidences to prove the case. We have so much confidence in the judiciary, and that justice would be done,” Mato said.

Oborevwori of the PDP scored 360,234, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 240,229 votes; Ken Pela of Labour Party polled 48,047 while Great Ogboru of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) secured 11,021 votes, Gbagi came fifth.



