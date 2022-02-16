2023: Dikko best for Southern Kaduna senatorial seat – LG chair

Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state, Hon. Abdulrahaman Ibrahim, has described Hon. Samson Monday Dikko as the best amongst the Southern Kaduna senatorial aspirants in the 2023 general elections.

Abdulrahaman stated this when the aspirant paid a familiarisation visit to the executives of the party, Friday, saying that Dikko, who is the current state House of Assembly member representing Jaba Constituency, has stood firm during the area’s challenges.

According to him, “Hon Dikko was with us when Hon. Morondia Tanko was rigged out, having won his election into the Kaduna State House of Assembly election under the platform of the PDP,” adding: “He was with them when their member, Hon. Nuhu Goro was suspended for one year over an alleged gross misconduct on the floor of the House.

“The Senatorial hopeful also settled the bills of the lawyer standing for our case in the High Court when our party was in crises and we won.”

He tasked Dikko to be more prepared ahead of the 2023 Southern Kaduna senatorial election, stressing that the other aspirants have wealth of experience, financially strong, hold so many positions and well connected.

The senatorial aspirant said he is in the race to serve humanity and to also salvage the region from the quagmire of old political class.

He said, “I believe with your support we will entrench true democratic values, promote development and peaceful co-existence among our diverse ethnic and religious groups in Southern Kaduna.”

While in his country home, Jaba local government, the lawmaker inaugurated his campaign team and charged them to put in their best, assuring that victory is on their side.

Blueprint reports that the aspirant donated wrappers to 250 women and also donated cash to the party executives in the two local government areas, respectively.

In her remarks, wife of the senatorial aspirant, Dr. Chetachi Dikko, said it is time for Southern Kaduna to make a change toward voting candidates that would represent their yearnings and aspirations.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be bought over by people who at the end of the day cannot represent your interest or pick your call during your time of challenges,” he said.