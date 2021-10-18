2023: Direct primaries threat to fraudulent politicians – Jimbo





The former presidential candidate during 2019 general election on the platform of Social Democratic Party, Mr Clement Jimbo, has said that direct primaries bill recently made by the National Assembly will unsettle some politicians who were enjoying the indirect process.

The 42-year old Senate aspirant made this known while paying familiarization visit to Senator Chris Ekpenyong’s ward, Ntoedino ward 4 in Abama village, Obot Akara LGA on Monday.

Jimbo, who is vying for Ikot Ekpene (North West) Senatorial District Seat at the National Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress, (APC) wondered why some politicians would kick against direct primaries which would enable all party members to make their choice on who to contest for a particular office.

He further appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to give his assent for it to become a law so as to cut to size some power drung politicians.

“The direct primaries is a welcome and miraculous development in the political space of Nigerian politics due to its numerous benefits to all party men and women.

“I strongly commend the National Assembly for this great feat despite the fact of some political elements trying to block it from seeing the light of the day.

“It is my happiness that this process will give all party men and women a fair ground to elect anybody they want to contest for a particular office without being manipulated as it were in the case of indirect primaries,” he said.

The senatorial aspirant decried the poor living condition of Sen. Ekpenyong’s kinsmen as observed through bad road network as well as the unhygienic environment.

Jimbo, who is a Quantity Surveyor by profession assured the people of quality life style with good road network if elected into office come 2023 general elections.

“This is the village the current Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. Chris Ekpenyong characterize by poor roads and poor living condition.

“The people are seriously lamenting about the environment which is absolutely pitiable and this happens because of a skewed election which brought in a functionless leadership, it can be very painful, but I am here now to correct the anomalies” he added.

Speaking, the Village Head of Abama, Chief Idorenyin Udoma commended the Senatorial aspirant for finding time to visit and to witness the state of the people in the community.

Udoma urged the aged and older politicians to have rethink by giving the younger ones the chance to also showcase their God-given talent in the political office for the development of the nation.