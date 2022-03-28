2023: Discard do-or-die politicking, JNI scribe Aliyu tells politicians 



The Secretary-General Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Aliyu, has urged politicians to discard the attitude of do-or-die politics at elections periods.

He wondered how long it would take politicians to continue to bastardise the genuineness of democracy in Nigeria.

Dr. Aliyu made the statement on Sunday as guest speaker at 11th NTA Jos, annual Ramadan lecture on the theme: “2022 General Election: Islamic Perspective of Leadership”.

“The 2022 general elections that our country is facing, it is not a do-or-die affair. It is about having the qualities, the ability, the credentials to perform and serves the people,” he said.

According to Dr. Aliyu, it is needless for the politicians to drag people’s children to fight while keeping their own children safely at home.

“Needless to lie, needless to steal ballot boxes, and needless to do anything that will jeopardise the smooth running of credible elections,” he said.

Dr. Aliyu said good governance entails adhering to principles, laws and orders of governance.

“When you vote for security, let security be improved, votes for roads, let there be good roads, votes for health, let there be health and so on,” he stressed.

Dr. Aliyu said good governance was not all about big English, “but it is about performance, its about quality service.”

The JNI scribe said the leadership in all security agencies of the country needed to be up and doing at addressing the lingering security situation.

“…The leadership is saddled with the responsibility of checking all issues that is threatening this country.

“It is not a secret that the government has tried its best in bringing-in all the required modern gadgets and modern weapons in order to check the menace of insecurity but until this moment, we have not seen anything ,” he said.

Dr. Khalid said the leadership in the security agencies, “must stand up to the occasion to see what is really the problem.”

He said the current security situation in the country called for serious concerns.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Malam Yakubu Ibn Muhammad, said the significance of the annual Ramadan lecture, was to keep up reminding muslims issues of nation building.

Represented by the NTA Jos Zonal Director, Mr. Peter Achigbo, the DG said people needed to be reminded about the importance of credible elections.

He said: “People need to know that the right person should be voted in so that the desired impact is felt.”