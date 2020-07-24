2023: Dogara, ex-Speaker dumps PDP, returns to APC

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A source claimed the former speaker is angling to be a vice presidential candidate in the 2023 calculation.

Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Kebbi State, Mai Malla Buni, disclosed this after the duo met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although Dogara declined to speak after the meeting, Mai Buni told journalists that the former Speaker “is now a member of APC.”

