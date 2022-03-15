2023: Don advocates election campaign monitoring  ￼

A university professor, Gabriel Umoh, has urged Nigerians, particularly in Akwa Ibom to engage in proper monitoring of election campaign promises in order to hold political office holders accountable.

Professor Umoh, a lecturer in the Department of Agric Economy, University of Uyo, made the call recently in a paper he presented during a one- day media training on monitoring election campaign promises by those seeking political offices in the state.

The training was organised by Compppart Foundation For Justice and Peace Building in Abak local government area of the state.

He decried lack of proper monitoring of election campaign promises that made those elected into offices to toy with such promises, thus making it difficult for the electorate to make them accountable.

Professor Umoh particularly called on media practitioners to rise up to the occasion by ensuring that those making promises while seeking votes are continually reminded of such promises through making an unbiased reportage.

He said: “The media is at advantage position to hold an elected office holder accountable on the promises made to the electorate while seeking for office. Monitoring of election campaign promises ensure evidence based engagement of such elected officers.”

In another paper presentation on “Gender Inclusivity in Electioneering and Governance: Importance and Challenges”, Theresa Udoka noted that true democratic governance implies political participation by all citizens within a state, but expressed dismay that “women participation and representation is difficult in Nigeria due to the system of patriarchy.

Udoka noted the high cost of politics, outright discrimination, cultural and religious norms, lack of education, lack of political will, gender related violence, threat, hate speech, and poor media coverage as some of the challenges women face in politics.

She called for an all inclusive system that will create a balance of power between genders.

On his part, Mr George Ido, who presented a paper on “Code of Conduct for Political Parties and The Rights and Responsibilities of Voters”, outlined some basic code for parties to the rule of law- like provision of equal opportunity to all qualified persons to participate in electoral activities; rights and freedom to put forward their views to the electorate without hindrance; non use of state apparatus including state owned print and electronic media to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate in an election; non engagement of political party in violent activities or intimidation of any kind; separation of party business from government business like the use of state vehicles, or public resources for any electioneering campaigns, among others.

He frowned at the activities of political parties and its agents that engage in corrupt practices during election as well as forcible occupation or invasion of polling units as well as impersonation during voting exercise.