2023: Don’t dissipate energy on Muslim-Muslim tickects, political scientists admonish Nigerians  

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA) Thursday admonished Nigerinas to elect a president that can fix the nation’s challenges rather than dissipating energy on Muslim-Muslim tickects.

Addressing Journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, the national president of NPSA, Professor Hassan Saliu, said that Nigerians should preoccupy themselves on how to elect the person that knows how to fix the country as president in 2023 instead of dissipating energy on Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“What the NPSA is after is the election of a president that knows how to fix Nigeria,” he said.

Saliu noted that all forms of security challenges across the nation’s geopolitical zones were as a result of political exclusiveness.

He equally attributed the menace of money politics as witnessed in the recent presidential primaries of leading political parties in the country to the problem of exclusiveness.

While commending president Muhammadu Buhari for not influencing the outcome of the APC presidential primaries, Saliu said Nigerians need a president whose body language will not influence government decisions on national issues.

He added that Nigeria needs a president that would restore dignity of Nigerians, uphold rule of law, constitution and fundamental human rights.

Saliu said the NPSA had organized five political platforms in its efforts to promote good governance in the country.

He added that the association will soon publish a book on governance on contemporary Nigeria.

