2023: Don’t sacrifice victory on altar of zoning, Owan Enoh warns APC

A governorship hopeful in Cross River state and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Owan Enoh has warned his party leaders not to sacrifice winning next year’s election on the altar of zoning.

Senator Enoh who represented Cross River Central in the 8th Senate gave the warning in Calabar, Tuesday, at a press conference to restate his intention to succeed Governor Ben Ayade.

Asked to air his views on the agitation for the return of power to the southern senatorial district of the state in 2023 in line with an unwritten zoning principle believed to be in operation, Senator Enoh said winning the election should be a top priority and not controversies on zoning.

“We should navigate the matter of zoning carefully. The most important agenda of the APC should be to retain the governorship in 2023 and not zoning. Winning the election depends on the charisma, the exposure and capacity to reach all across the state.

“We should not forget that the two main political parties, the APC and the PDP are equally strong. PDP’s first three aspirants are known names in Cross River with capacity to turn the tide in their favour.

“Our party should not take for granted the choice of who flies the party’s ticket in 2023 governorship election for the sake of our people and the ability to retain power.

“The APC would do a good job by presenting me as the party’s candidate because I have a name recognition across the three senatorial districts,” he stated.

Senator Owan Enoh pledged to create at least 3000 jobs within the first three years of his administration, adding that job creation would be one of his cardinal priorities so as to support households, put food on the table, and have money in the

pocket.