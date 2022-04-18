2023: Don’t shop for Nigeria’s next president outside God’s plan, clerics tell parties

Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church clerics in Nigeria have told Nigerian political party leaders to be guided by wisdom and not to shop for who becomes the next president of Nigeria and other leaders come 2023 general elections.

This message was given by Pastors Bassey Udoh, President, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference (ENUC) and Pastor Joyful Norbana, President, Rivers East conference (REC) who spoke Sunday in an interview at SDA mother church, Nchia – Eleme Rivers state.

The pastors who granted the interview separately at a sent-forth celebration of their pioneer President, Pastor (DR.) Godwin Obari (RTD), said God’s choice and plan in choosing the leadership of Nigeria after the present administration is sacrosanct.

Pastor Udoh, a professor of Religious Studies and Ethics, and Pastor Norbana warned that it would amount to collateral futility if Nigerians uphold their own wisdom above God’s to elect their leaders at all levels, pointing out that a house built without God as its central pillar is prone to unimaginable human crisis and failure.

According to him, God’s standard of leadership is anchored on servant- leadership, selfless service to God and humanity, and integrity as foundation required of anybody with passion to rule Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs a political leader without the fear of God and his leadership qualities which include love, humility, accountability and knowing God in truth and righteousness translated to service to humanity, “Udoh said.

The professor argued that best governance is not achieved based on religious, ethnic and political background of a leader in power but whoever God has seen his or her heart as an upright servant devoid of self interest and greed.

Udoh and his co-pastor Norbana noted that the current proliferation of churches in Nigeria is not a cure to the socio-economic and security challenges facing Nigeria, noting that the mindset of some self acclaimed church leaders is to enrich themselves out of their ignorant and innocent members instead of leading them out of darkness back to Jesus Christ for salvation and eternity.

Asked if he had any revelation of who would become the next president after President Buhari, Udoh responded without mincing words that: “I have not received any revelation or prophesy from God over the next leadership of Nigeria, but I am certain that God’s plan will manifest openly without contradiction.”