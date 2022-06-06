2023: Don’t truncate zoning, Iwuanyanwu urges political parties 

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called on various political parties in the country to keep faith with the zoning system in the country while electing the next president of Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu who was speaking in Owerri said it was politically expedient for all the five zones in the country to support the South-east to produce the next president of the country in next year’s general elections.

He said that South east supported the other zones in their bid to produce presidents of this country and they all succeeded. He wondered why it would be the turn of the South east and the clock would be set backward.

The philanthropist and industrialist said the founding fathers of the nation maintained the principles and tenets of the regional system of North, East and West in the distribution of power sharing and advised that the system based on equity, fairness and accommodation should be maintained this time that the six geo-political zonal structure was in existence in the country.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who is chairman, Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, called on the ruling party and other political parties that had not held their congresses to elect a South easterner as their presidential candidate in the spirit of justice and fairness.

The former presidential aspirant during the administration of military president Ibrahim Babangida (retd) who had at several meetings and fora maintained that it was the turn of South east to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, commended some patriotic Nigerians who had been supporting the clamour for Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction.

He specifically commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo, leader of South-South Elders Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and many others who had insisted that justice and equity should be maintained by allowing the South -east to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023.

