2023: Don’t vote PDP, El-Rufai begs Nigerians





Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has begged the people of Kaduna state not to vote for the Poples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 in order not to drag Kaduna and Nigeria to the problems of yesteryears.



Addressing launching of the New Finance Function at Gymnasium Hall of Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna state on Wednesday, el-Rufai urged residents of Kaduna state to rally round and vote for his announced candidate as governor come 2023, adding that it’s time for Kaduna people to trust him and support who he would choose for the state.





The governor alleged that if not for the recalcitrant attitude of former Senators Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, development in Kaduna state would have surpassed the feat achieved by his administration which Kaduna people are now celebrating. He noted that the former Senators sabotaged the development of Kaduna.

El-Rufai, who singled out the just completed ultra Kawo bridge as one of the achievements of his administration, said credit for the projects carried out by his government should not be given to him alone but also to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, who ensured that the project had legislative backing and also to the people of Kaduna state who supported the projects.

According to him, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi’s actions had retarded growth and development in the state, pointing out that come 2023, people should be wary of who they vote to avoid bringing in people that are enemies of Kaduna state who should be cursed.

“May Almighty Allah’s wrath befall them,” El-Rufai prayed, to a thunderous response of Amen at the hall.