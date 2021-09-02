2023: Don’t waste PDP’s ticket, group cautions Atiku

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been cautioned not to waste the People’s Democratic Party (PDP’s) ticket.

The group under the aegis of PDP Action 2023 warned that, to give Atiku another chance as PDP presidential candidate, is to facilitate a clear defeat for the party at the presidential contest, admonishing the former vice-president not to jeopardise party’s chances a second time.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Hon. Rufus Omeire, Wednesday, explained that, “In our last press statement, we frowned at Alh. Atiku for abandoning PDP members by running away to live in Dubai after the elections, shielding himself from PDP members, only for him to resurface now that the presidential primaries are at hand.”

Continuing, the statement read: “In his response, we are surprised Alh. Atiku claimed that his absence from Nigeria for so long was to acquire a degree from Cambridge University.

“On the contrary, the entire country is aware that he relocated to Dubai, where he even had his highly advertised COVID-19 vaccination even before the vaccine was available to ordinary Nigerians.

“It is disingenuous for Atiku to claim that he was in school in Cambridge, London when he actually lived in Dubai.

“If he enrolled in the University of Cambridge, for a part-time course, he could have as well done the programme from Nigeria. He should come clean with the truth, apologise to PDP faithful for letting them down and step aside. He will be better playing a role as elder statesmen as we earlier suggested.

“It is not the culture in the North and Nigerians to vote for very wealthy business men to lead. Examples abound. Sir Ahmadu Bello, Alh. Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua , Olusegun Obasanjo. These are not men of financial wealth. They are simple, honest and decent Nigerians who deserved the support of Northerners and Nigerians, with the singular exception of Buhari who, though, not a man of wealth, is, however, a basket case as a President.

“In summary, for Atiku, it is time to quit the stage. It is time for PDP to begin the search for another acceptable candidate. A candidate that projects incorruptibility, honesty, simplicity, capacity, accessibility and ability to govern. A candidate that will not abandon the masses. A candidate that will unite Nigeria, solve the security challenges, restore peace in the land and take the country to greater economic heights. Nigerians are waiting and looking up to PDP.”