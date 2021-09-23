2023: DPP national women leader endorses Atiku for president



As the 2023 general election continues to gather momentum, politicians and political parties have also continued to strategise in order to get support and win the presidential election.

Towards this end, the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) national women leader, Mrs (Amb.) Bolanle Victoria Oviasojie, has endorsed the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to be the next president of Nigeria come 2023.

She made this known in a press statement she issued and personally signed yesterday in Abuja.

According to the release, Chief Mrs Oviasojie reiterated her position that the former vice president is the best man for the job at this particular period going by his wealth of experience politically.

She noted that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a man of the people, a detribalised national figure who is loved by the people of all regions, religion and tribes across the country.

She further stressed that Alhaji Atiku is a notable politician who has been tested and trusted by all Nigerians, adding that if voted for as president, Nigeria would flourish both economically and socially.

She also reiterated the fact that the former vice president is a political colossus, a mobiliser, a dynamic avatar and unifying force that want the best for his country and the people.

