2023: Drop your presidential ambition, support Osinbajo – Group tells Tinubu

The national leader of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM), Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday.



He said even though Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

He said Tinubu has consistently told Nigerians that Professor Osibanjo is the best man for Nigeria’s top job.



He said the OSM was determined to propagate the good work of the Vice President, and ensure that he emerges as the APC flagbearer for the 2023 Presidential elections.

“We are out to propagate and ensure we put out the good work of the vice president and also to propel him to run for the office of the president come 2023. And to do our best in ensuring he secure the ticket of our party and as well coast to victory come next year.

“The Osinbajo that we know has been instrumental to the success story of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Lagos state government. He served well as a Commissioner of Justice in Tinubu’s administration of Lagos state and for Tinubu alongside many others to have jointly nominated him as a running mate to Buhari was a glory to Asiwaju himself.



“Also, for him to have continually told us that Osinbajo is the best product that can be put forward alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, we have accepted that product after testing him at the federal level and we can easily put our trust in him.



“I don’t know if Asiwaju has ever been tested at the federal level, therefore, we want him as the national leader of our party, APC, to drop his ambition and rally round Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency,” Liberty said.

According to Liberty, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the right man that should naturally succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and ensure that things run smoothly without pitches.

“VP is in the right position to naturally take over and ensure that things run smoothly because he knows the story of Buhari’s administration and where the loopholes are.



“You could see that the President delegates responsibilities to him which he has performed excellently well. We know when the social investment programme started – the trader money, school feeding, market money, N’power and so many other things that were delegated to him, including COVID-19 recovery and economic plan.

“Vice president is on the same ticket with the president, but he has performed exceptionally on the assignments that were delegated to him. The VP stands out well and is exceptional in Buhari’s administration. The reward for good work is more work. We believe he is doing well and it is natural for him to continue if we are actually serious as a nation,” he said.