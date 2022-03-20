2023: Ebonyi APC chair charges members to begin campaign

Ebonyi state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Friday called on intending contestants on the platform of the party to begin campaign.

This is even as the Emegha described the current political situation in the state as a trying time for the party.

Mr Emegha disclosed this during the State Executive Committee meeting of APC at the International Conference Center Abakaliki.

He said: “I want to let us know that this might be seen as a trying time for the party but obviously no it is not, it is a strengthening time for us, it is a time to let us know that to occupy Aso rock is not a child’s play, it’s not Madam put rice, beans and two cubes of meat. These are the trials that sometimes when God want to take you to the promise land he will make the road rough and then you will develop a shock absorber on how you navigate to the destined point. That is the exact time we are now and I thank God for the unity, the love among the leaders.

“I want to charge us to know that in less than 12 months by March 11th next year, there will be a governorship election if I’m right, there is no any other time better than now to begin campaigning but some of us are sitting on defence and it is not good for the party.

“This is that time that you can answer the chairman wherever you are and do that which the chairman is supposed to do. It Marvel’s me that some people when you give them a message to pass on to another person in the same local government, they will try to shave it off, some will say does it concern me? It concerns you because there is no other place they will love you more than this family loves you. This is where you belong to.”