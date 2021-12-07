2023: Ebonyi Council of Elders begin consultation for Umahi

Ebonyi Council of Elders Tuesday began campaign for Governor David Umahi’s presidential bid.Ebonyi”We make this statement confidently bearing in mind his track record, his belief in the oneness of Nigeria, his detribalized disposition on national issues”.





“In consideration of the above and also the popular clamour for a president of South East extraction, we, therefore, call on Nigerians in different walks of life to come out in solidarity to give support to this project, to support a man of impeccable character with the zeal to develop our dear country to compete with any other nations”.

“The Ebony State Council of Elders, therefore, will start consultations with other state, leaders and other stakeholders to realize this project.Ebony state truly has a good and qualified person in Governor David Nweze Umahi for president and Nigerians will never regret having him.”

