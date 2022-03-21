2023: Ebonyi youth raise N30m for Usulor’s guber nomination fee

A youth group known as Ebonyi Youths Vanguard (EYV), Monday, raised over N30 million to purchase governorship nomination form for Chris Usulor’s aspiration.

Usulor, who is a serving member of Ebonyi state House of Assembly under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is contesting for governorship position in the same party come 2023.

The youth group, which spoke through its president, Comrade Ugbala Dorstan, during a press conference in Abakaliki, said over N20 million has been raised for the purpose by members of the group across the 171 wards in the state.

At the conference, Ugbala told the lawmaker not to bother about using his funds to purchase the forms, saying the youth across the state reposed serious confidence in the ranking legislator’s capacity to make greater impact if elected governor in 2023.

He said: “The purpose of this press conference is to once again reaffirm our resolve to continue to work for the peace, unity and progress of our dear Ebonyi state. And the best way to achieve this is to ensure that the right person emerges as the governor of this state in 2023.

“To this end, we have resolved to support a vibrant, energetic and visionary youth in the person of Chris Usulor (Afiaoma) to become the next governor of Ebonyi state. We believe that Hon Usulor is the right man to lead this state into the prosperity and greatness long envisaged by our founding fathers.”