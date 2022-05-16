2023: Economist, 38, joins presidential race, begs Nigerians to shun ‘moneybags’

A-38-year old philanthropist, Mr Onyeka Nwafor, Monday, declared his intention to contest for the President of the country under the platform of National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Nwafor, while making his intention known before the stakeholders of NRM t Awka, the Anambra state capital, implored Nigerians to vote for him instead of “moneybag politicians”.

According to the economist, if elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, he would utilise his youthful energy to fight insecurity and corruption by revamping the three key sectors of the economy such as education, health and agriculture.

He regretted that “Over the years, our elected and appointed government officials have made vast majority of our very intelligent teaming youths lose faith in the very fibre that holds us together as an indivisible and indissoluble nation, due to their lack of commitment to their electioneering campaign promises and party agenda.

“The devastating effects of this anomaly are undeniably manifested in our fast weakening economy, poor education system, prevailing security breaches, unreliable and porous banking system, decline in commercial prospects, ethno-religious crisis, decline in foreign direct investment, skyrocketing unemployment rate, deficient justice system, human rights violation, among others.

“We will correct all these anomalies if populace and the party faithful tilt their choice of candidate not towards the highest bidder, but in the direction of someone with clear-cut agenda and the requisite integrity to deliver on his campaign promises and party agenda. I am that man Nigeria needs.”

Earlier, the Anambra State Chairman of NRM, Engr Leonard Ezenwamma, and a stakeholder of the party in the state, Chief Gerald Onyebuchi, disclosed that NRM was prepared to take the mantle of leadership with a view to build a better country.

