2023: Egbo, another female aspirant set to declare for Presidency



Foremost educationalist, Prof. Benedicta Egbo, is set to join the 2023 presidential race following her plans to declare on Monday, May 9, 2022 under the platform of National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The erudite scholar is the chairperson of National Rescue Movement, North America.

Prof. Egbo who is a philanthropist said she envisages to leverage on her wealth of experience and global goodwill to salvage Nigeria and redirect the ship of the nation to the path of dignity, honour, prosperity and advancement.

She said, “It is time to rescue the nation from poor leadership, unite the citizenry and build a strong, virile, progressive and equitable democratic society.”

NRM is a mass movement strongly determined to provide progressive governance and return power back to the people on who sovereignty resides.

