2023: Elect right candidate, Tambuwal tells PDP

One of the topmost presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Tambuwal has advised the party to elect a candidate with a good temperament that can win the elections come 2023 general elections.

Mr. Tambuwal who also is the Governor of Sokoto state disclosed this during a consultation with the Ebonyi state delegates.

He noted that the country has a lot of problems and at such needed an experienced candidate to tackle the problems.

While commending Ebonyi state PDP, he said; “Let me start by commending you for staying resolute and focused on the defection of our former member Governor Umahi. By the grace of God, come May 29, 2023, PDP will be reunited. PDP will take over the government House in Ebonyi state and take over the villa in Abuja.

“I’m sure we want to win State House of Assembly, governorship seats, and the two upper chambers including Aso Rock in 2023, then we must remain united in all state levels of the party and Nigeria, we must nominate candidates who know the way and candidates that are credible, competent, and that can win the election along with other leaders and members of our great party in Ebonyi state and Nigeria.

“I have the competence, I have the right character and the right temperament to provide leadership and importantly even the people of APC know that once I emerge PDP candidate by the grace of God APC will collapse and we will win the election. The reasons are not far-fetched, check all the aspirants in the two key political parties and take records on our network of friendship, I’m not talking of size, or height, I’m talking of someone who is a pan Nigerian who understands this country and who can win the election for our party.”

