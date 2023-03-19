2023 election: APGA clinches 2 seats in Bayelsa State Assembly

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Oteigbanyo George-Braah of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the Nembe Constituency 1 seat in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Declaring the results at the King Koko Square collation centre in Ognolomabiri, the INEC Returning Officer, Mr Okechukwu Okeke, said George-Braah polled 2928 votes to defeat his opponent, the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Ebi Ben-Ololo.

Giving a further rundown of the figures of the result, Okeke announced that Hon. Ben-Ololo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is running for a third term in office polled 2356 votes, while Kenneth Standfast of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 485 votes.

Also, in Yenagoa Constituency 2, an area which is considered to be a stronghold of the PDP, Waikumo Amakoromo of the APGA polled 4971 votes to defeat his opponent, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai of the PDP, an incumbent lawmaker who has served two tenures already.

