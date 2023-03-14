2023 election destroyed myth of political structures – Falana

Legal luminary, Femi Falana, has described the February 25 election as a manifestation of the destruction of political structures bandied around by the established political parties.

The pre-election campaigns of political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), significantly revolved around this claim, with their members saying they would win elections based on political structures.

The duo went ahead to berate the chances of other parties, especially the Labour Party (LP), on the ground that it lacked the political wherewithal and strength to win presidential election in the country.

However, the results of the polls came with a lot of surprises, as LP’s Peter Obi emerged third with astounding votes, contrary to assessments prior to the election.

The so-called parties with political structures, including governors, also lost in traditional places, including outgoing governors who vied for senatorial seats.

Speaking during a Channels Television’s interview Monday night, Falana said the outcome of the election, despite instances of inconsistencies, destroyed the myth around political structures.

The human rights activist insisted that people are the real political structures and they demonstrated that in the just-concluded election.

Falana said: “There are some positive developments that were recorded. For instance, the myth of these political structures has been destroyed whereby people have shown that we are the structure, and the people are the structure ultimately.

“Young people have also shown this time around that we are going to determine the future of our country. You no longer have to be a moneybag to contest elections in Nigeria.

“Another development is that whereas the Senate chamber has been converted to a resting home for former governors; this time around, many of the governors lost their seats, they lost in the election and so they won’t be able to go back to the National Assembly.

“The other development is that sitting governors and sitting president could not win their states for their political parties. So, in spite of the challenges, a number of positive developments have been recorded by our country, and of course, I think the most significant is the use of BVAS for accreditation. It has improved the accreditation of voters.” (Ripples Nigeria)

