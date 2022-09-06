2023 election: INEC Chair calls for quality leaders

The Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, has emphasised the role of leadership in national development stressing that it is of critical significance with reference to society’s leadership recruitment process.

According to the INEC chair, the mechanism and process for the mediation between the personal and the collective are critical, which he noted are not often paid attention to.

Yakubu stated this at the 16th graduation ceremony of the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) Leadership School organised in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in Abuja.

Speaking, the INEC chairman’s representative, Professor Mohammed Kuna, a member of the Faculty of the Centre LSD Leadership School, said the country’s economic future hinged not just on the ability to manage broad macro-and macro economic processes, but also on a strong political leadership.

He also stressed the formulation and implementation of sound development strategies, a sustained focus on the collective as a basis for the realisation of the personal or private interests, as well as the elimination of corruption.

The INEC head urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the Centre and keep its lights shinning in Nigeria and across Africa.

Earlier, the founding executive director of the Centre LSD, Dr. Otive Igbuzor said the Leadership School was prompted due to a major challenge in leadership across the world especially in Africa and that

“there were no schools to train leadership.”

“As a result, we have many people in leadership position especially in governance without leadership skills. Meanwhile, we know that the progress, development and fortunes of organisations and nations depend on good leadership. Indeed, we were conscious of the fact that everything rises and falls on leadership.”

Representing the Country Director, Mr. Samson Adeniran, said, “We believe in KAS that as good citizens, you have responsibilities, you have right and you have duties as well.

“So it is the duty of every citizen to participate in any election because if you don’t perform your duty, there’s no way you will enjoy your right. So based on this, the Germans began a political foundation which today, has centre around the world that trains and impacts.

Also speaking, the Executive Director Centre LSD Mr. Monday Osasah said the 35 graduating students met the 70% mark amongst other requirements. Adding that, at the end of the graduation ceremony, the Centre LSD Leadership School would have graduated 1,672 students.

