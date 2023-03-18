2023 election: More thugs attack polling units, snatch, destroy ballot boxes in Anambra

Some political thugs numbering about on Saturday March 18, 2023 invaded some polling units at Odoakpu ward 7, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area, Anambra State, snatching and destroying ballot boxes.

Similar incident has been reported in other parts of the state.

An eyewitness, Mr Charles Efe, told Blueprint that the act forced INEC officers to end the electoral processes abruptly at 12noon and scamper for safety.

“There is a general voter apathy. The turn out was not much. INEC officials reported on time. Some places voting started as early as 8am. Everything was going smoothly and peacefully. All of a sudden, some bad boys moved in with Keke.

“They attacked many polling centres at Metu Memorial Secondary School, Odoakpu ward 7, Onitsha. They snatched and destroyed many ballot boxes. People were scared, phones were snatched, and the bad boys left before security could arrive the scene. Voting stopped thereafter, INEC officials stopped further work. They left around 12pm,” he disclosed.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

